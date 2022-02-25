Putin committing a 'war crime' by capturing Chernobyl, says Adi Roche

The capturing of the Chernobyl power plant by Russian troops is a “worst nightmare scenario” according to the CEO of Chernobyl Children International Adi Roche.

Ms Roche claims that President Putin is committing a “war crime” by entering what she insists should be a no-conflict zone.

On Thursday, Russian troops entered Chernobyl from Belarus with Ukrainian forces waging a fierce battle only to ultimately lose control of the plant.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne Ms Roche said that she had hoped this day would never come.

“This is something that if you were to say ‘what is your worst nightmare scenario?’ well this is it. We were looking at the build-up on the border in Belarus and if we were to think tactically it would be just at this point. Because it is the point of least resistance.

"It is the place which is not heavily guarded because it is so dangerous. Nobody would dream of coming into the area because it is an exclusion zone because of the dangerous levels of radioactivity. That is exactly what Putin decided to do — to go where he was least expected to move in.”

Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International claims that President Putin is committing a “war crime” by entering what she insists should be a no-conflict zone.

Ms Roche says it is a sad and worrying situation.

“One of the awful tragedies is that the tanks have rolled in and gone to the site itself. We are hearing that they are holding the staff hostage. We are hearing that there is a possibility of some penetration to some of the nuclear waste repositories.

"The risks are phenomenal and the costs could be catastrophic. I hate to think that Ukraine and indeed Europe and the world would be held to ransom by using the world’s most radioactive environment as a battleground. This to me could be deemed a war crime. When all is said and done when we look at the definition of a war crime this is taking modern warfare to a whole new level. This (Chernobyl) should be declared off-limits.”

An abandoned Ferris wheel stands in the park in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine, close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, on April 15, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

Ms Roche added that the risks to safety involved are “phenomenal.”

“I was telling your researcher that when the (Chernobyl nuclear) accident happened in 1986 only 3% of the radioactivity in the reactor got into the earth’s atmosphere and we know what that did. 97% remains. So the consequences are almost unimaginable.“

In the early hours of April 26, 1986, a safety test at the Chernobyl nuclear plant went badly wrong. Reactor number four exploded unleashing a massive cloud of radiation that spread across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and parts of Europe.

Thirty-one plant workers and firemen died in the immediate aftermath of the accident. There are estimates that thousands more later died directly or indirectly as a result of exposure to radioactivity. However, there are no definitive statistics on the total number of lives lost.

Thirty-six years on many communities in Belarus and Ukraine continue to struggle with the medical, environmental and economic consequences of the Chernobyl disaster.