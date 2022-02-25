Visa requirement between Ireland and Ukraine lifted - McEntee

Slovakian Martin Iglody, from Cork, whose wife is from Ukraine, and his son Anthony (11), attend a demonstration outside Leinster House in Dublin to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 12:20
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced the immediate lifting of visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland.

In a statement, the Minister said that this will "streamline and support the swift exit of both the Ukrainian family members of Irish citizens and the family members of people from Ukraine who are resident in Ireland".

It will apply as an emergency measure to all Ukrainians travelling to Ireland, she added.

People who are considering leaving Ukraine and travelling to Ireland may for the coming period do so without a visa if they judge it safe to travel. Those who travel to Ireland without a visa during this period will then have 90 days after arrival to regularise their position.

Ms McEntee said that the move was one of solidarity.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people and will, working with our partners in the European Union, play our part in assisting them in their time of need.

“That is why I am immediately lifting visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland.

“This measure will be kept under review and the Government will also work with colleagues on any further EU-wide measures that might assist those fleeing Ukraine.” 

Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 6131700.

