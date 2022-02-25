Wheat, fuel, and microchips: How the Ukraine crisis could hit supply chains

Irish consumers could soon feel the impact of war in their pockets, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to have significant economic impacts.

Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe by way of landmass, has long been regarded as the "breadbasket of Europe" and is home to major wheat, barley, and corn industries. Taken for granted by many in Western Europe, these precious commodities are key components in the production of bread and beer, as well as many other day-to-day products, and could be added casualties to the terrible human toll the world is already witnessing.

To Irish and global consumers, any disruption to markets and the supply chain is going to have an impact. How big or how small will become apparent in the coming days and weeks.

The likes of confectionary giant Nestlé have temporarily closed their factories and warehouses in Ukraine, with 5,000 employees urged to stay home. Ukrainian workers assist in making confectionery, drinks, and prepared foods. Danish brewer Carlsberg and soft drink behemoth Coca-Cola also shut down their Ukrainian operations.

Russia also has a lot of skin in the game when it comes to wheat. It is estimated that both countries produce between a quarter and a third of the world's wheat when combined.

Global market volatility

We may not think that wheat from Eastern Europe would have much effect on an island such as ours on the periphery of Western Europe, but when global market volatility begins trying to predict the future of such commodities, that's when the global squeeze happens. Prices soar.

One of Ireland's foremost consumer experts, Dermott Jewell of the Consumers Association of Ireland, told the Irish Examiner that while the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is clearly the most important focus, the potential impact on everyday consumer goods in the coming days and weeks would also bring it home to roost.

"Everyone is now starting to understand how vital the products of this unique geographical area are in terms of our food chain," said Mr Jewell. "It is startling when you realise how little you know about a country until such a situation it is currently in comes into focus.

"Quite simply, we rely on these good people for an awful lot of the foods we eat. They may not produce the finished product in a lot of cases, but the ingredients they provide are essential to some of the foods we take for granted. There is no question that in some way, at some time, that we will be impacted. With millions on the move, production will cease and the work stops."

The global food and commodity disruption pales in comparison to the human toll, Mr Jewell said.

"But it is a reality of impact of war, it affects everyone in every way. This is not a consumer issue, it’s a food matter.

It is a wake up call in the sense that we didn't know until this moment just how important Ukraine is."

The impact on petrol prices and energy bills has been discussed at length lately, with further rises expected soon, but Ukraine is also a key player in the mining of materials such as copper and palladium, both of which are used in things we take for granted, essential to daily lives, whether we realise it or not.

They are used in the likes of mobile phones, dental fillings, and car exhausts. Global markets have been jittery about Russian sanctions since before Christmas, driving up its price by around 80% to nearly €2,500 an ounce.

Palladium is also integral to microchips, which saw a massive shortage across all industries such as cars and electronics in 2021. Just when the shortage was easing, the current crisis could put a dampener on the tentative recovery.

People and their fate are what should worry us all the most, naturally. However, the potentially bleak picture of our everyday lives may just bring home to roost that war is not only a human cost, but a lifestyle one.