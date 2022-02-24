'World will suffer' if Putin is not stopped, warns Ukrainian ambassador

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has warned the “world will suffer” if steps aren’t taken to stop Vladimir Putin, as the Taoiseach said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “immoral and totally beyond comprehension”.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea in the early hours of Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Thursday afternoon, Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko urged Ireland and other countries to impose heavy sanctions on Russia, cut off diplomatic ties and provide whatever support it could to Ukraine.

“Today, we have cut off diplomatic relations with Russia,” she said. “We invite our partners to follow our example.

It’s unacceptable to maintain diplomatic relations with an aggressor state which invades its neighbour.”

Ms Gerasko said the last time her country had seen such actions was during World War Two.

“History repeats itself,” she said. “We cannot let this happen again. Lessons of the past need to be recalled.”

At a press conference, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the "attack on Ukraine's people is an outrageous and large breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law".

"Our thoughts must be with the innocent people of Ukraine. This is their most difficult hour. We stand with them. Today's use of force in pursuit of a warped perception of national interest is a serious affront."

Ukrainians in Ireland hold demonstrations On Thursday morning, a group of Ukrainian nationals and supporters gathered outside the Russian embassy in Dublin to demonstrate after the “full-scale” invasion had been launched overnight. A number of Russian and Irish nationals also joined them to show their support and solidarity. Mariia Bocheva, from Crimea, said she has been living in Ireland for the last two years and spoke of her parents and brother who still live there. “They are terrified,” she said. “They can’t believe it’s happening. They didn’t believe it could happen until the very last moment. This shouldn’t be happening.” Mykhailo Makarov from Ukraine, living in Dublin, protesting outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin on Thursday. Visible is red paint which was thrown across the the coat of arms of the Russian Federation on the gate outside. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie She said Russia’s actions are a threat and tragedy for Ukraine but also all of Europe. “If Russia takes over who will be next,” she said. “I love Ireland and the people are very nice but now I feel extremely guilty I’m not there.” Marina Leganowska described queues for supermarkets, ATMs and petrol stations. “There is panic right now,” she said. “This is one of the main goals [Russia] is trying to create.” Later in the day, a bigger crowd of Ukrainians and their supporters gathered outside Leinster House. The crowd chanted, waved Ukrainian flags and carried placards attacking the full-scale invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin. They were joined briefly by the Taoiseach, who stopped to talk to some of those who had gathered on Kildare Street. Mr Martin told the demonstrators that Ireland would work within the EU to respond to the crisis and promised to "keep in touch" with the Ukrainian community in Ireland to offer any help they require. Ada Pungas, who lives in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, said her family was still in Ukraine. She said the entire world needed to support Ukraine against Russia and Mr Putin. If he cracks Ukraine, he will never stop. His goal is to destroy all of Europe." Olga Popova, who is from Russia, joined the demonstration in Dublin city centre. "I think that Russia has made a big mistake, to kill Ukrainian people,” she said. “Russia doesn't need any Ukrainian territory. "They need to solve their own problems. We don't need to have war in this good country."

Political fallout

At a press conference on Thursday, the Taoiseach said Ireland would be waiving visa requirements for Ukrainian families here to join relatives.

Mr Martin warned against military intervention and said he believed economic sanctions were the most effective way to protect the lives of people.

"What do you see? Young soldiers, 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds, 20-year-olds, why does one leader decide they can lose their lives, as will inevitably be lost. Families will be bereaved.

"All of this could have been resolved, can be resolved… That's what concerns me the most as people talk about strategies, geopolitics and so forth."

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes by the Russian armed forces and Belarus on Thursday. Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Ahead of the Taoiseach’s trip to Brussels for an emergency meeting of EU leaders to discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that Ireland "will not be putting any selfish economic interests ahead of responses required".

He said this would include sanctions that could "disrupt the banking and financial services that are used by Russians, whether in this State or another State" and could also apply to aviation.

Sinn Féin supported calls for the strongest sanctions to be levied against Russia, with TD John Brady describing the situation as “the darkest hours in Europe since the Second World War”.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon urged the Taoiseach to propose that Russian ambassadors across the EU be expelled en masse, including in Ireland.

“This is a pivotal moment in European history, in which the security of the entire region has been imperilled,” he said. “The EU must act decisively and with determination to try to bring this invasion to a swift end.”

Meanwhile, at the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin, Ms Gerasko concluded her press conference on a sombre note.

“Russian military forces are not far from Kyiv,” she said. “This will be a hard, difficult night for our country.”