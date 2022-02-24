Taoiseach: Sanctions against Putin and 'henchmen' will be most severe ever considered 

The Taoiseach said sanctions against Russia, Putin and his "henchmen" will be "the most severe package we have ever considered".

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Micheál Martin said the "attack on Ukraine's people is an outrageous and large breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law".

"Our thoughts must be with the innocent people of Ukraine. This is their most difficult hour. We stand with them. Today's use of force in pursuit of a warped perception of national interest is a serious affront."

Mr Martin said the Russian aggression presents the EU with the most grave security situation it has faced in decades, with repercussions for global security and for the world economy.

European Union sanctions will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy, blocking access to markets and technologies that will weaken Russia's economic base. Russian assets in the European Union will be frozen.

"President Putin and those who support him, will be held accountable," Mr Martin added. "It will be aimed to hit Putin and his henchmen where it hurts the most.

Actions have consequences and the consequences for them will be severe."

The Government is maintaining close contact with Irish citizens in Ukraine and the two Irish diplomats in the embassy in Kyiv, who are in a "safe place with European Union colleagues".

Ireland will be waiving visa requirements for Ukrainian families here to join relatives, the Taoiseach added.

Mr Martin warned against military intervention and said he believed economic sanctions were the most effective way to protect the lives of people.

"What do you see? Young soldiers, 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds, 20-year-olds, why does one leader decide they can lose their lives, as will inevitably be lost. Families will be bereaved.

"All of this could have been resolved, can be resolved. The protection of human life is extremely important. That's what concerns me the most as people talk about strategies, geopolitics and so forth."