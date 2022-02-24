Treacherous driving conditions as snow/ice warning remains in effect

Treacherous conditions are being reported on roads right across the country this morning.

Drivers are being warned to take particular care in shaded areas and on untreated roads.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow fell overnight in many areas with a yellow weather warning in effect for every county.

This warning is due to expire at midday. There are two separate yellow wind warnings currently in place.

The warning for Galway and Mayo will be lifted at 6pm and the one in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo remains in effect until 8pm.

As the day goes on, showers will mainly turn to rain, hail or sleel as gusty northwest winds continue.

Those in Co Donegal are warned that winds will become very strong with severe gusts through this evening.

Tonight, there will still be scattered showers of rain or sleet with some clear spells. The showers will mostly die out overnight.

It will remain quite cold with temperatures dropping to -1C with frost and ice likely overnight.

Conditions will remain cold on Friday morning with sunny spells clearing any frost or ice through the morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be mild with cloud building and patches of drizzle in some parts.