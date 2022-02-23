Gardaí investigating after man is found dead in library of Trinity College

Gardaí investigating after man is found dead in library of Trinity College

Trinity College Dublin. File Picture: PA

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 23:01
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have commenced an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in the library of Dublin's Trinity College.

Officers from Pearse Street Garda Station in the capital were called to the scene after the man's body was discovered at approximately 8.50pm this evening.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course, the results of which will determine the course of their investigations.

More in this section

Statistics reveal NCT failure hotspots across the country Statistics reveal NCT failure hotspots across the country
Irishman calls on Government to issue temporary visas to bring Ukrainian family home Irishman calls on Government to issue temporary visas to bring Ukrainian family home
Frances Haugen Facebook whistleblower says Irish Government should order independent review of Data Protection Commission
GardaiPlace: Dublin
FILE PHOTO It is understood that Dr Tony Holohan has indicated to the Government that yesterday’s meeting of the National Public

Some Nphet members argued to keep Covid vaccine passes to 'reassure' vulnerable populations

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices