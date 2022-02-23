Gardaí investigating after man is found dead in library of Trinity College

Gardaí have commenced an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in the library of Dublin's Trinity College.
Officers from Pearse Street Garda Station in the capital were called to the scene after the man's body was discovered at approximately 8.50pm this evening.
Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A garda spokesperson told thethat a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course, the results of which will determine the course of their investigations.