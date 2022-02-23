Gardaí continue to question male over shooting in rural area of Dublin

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in connection with the shooting of a father of two, who was walking with friends and his dog in a rural area of south Dublin.

The victim, named locally as Keith Conlon, from Tallaght, received a gun shot wound to the back of his head at around lunchtime on Tuesday. While initially conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene, his condition deteriorated and he remains in critical condition in hospital.

A man, aged in his 50s, stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested under legislation allowing for a maximum of three days’ detention, excluding breaks.

The suspect is known in the legal profession. A legally-held handgun was recovered. A dog was also fatally shot in the incident, which garda sources have described as “bizarre and tragic”.

Mr Conlon, aged 35, was walking with friends in what has been described as open fields in the Hazel Grove area, a few kilometres south of Tallaght, off the main road to Blessington. It is thought they may have strayed and might have trespassed on to private land, where they were confronted by a lone male.

It is believed there was some kind of interaction between the male and the group, possibly over the dog. A shot was fired, which hit the dog, forcing the animal to run off.

Sources said there was a subsequent interaction, believed to involve the group reprimanding the male, after which another shot or shots were allegedly fired, perhaps as warning shots. While the circumstances are still being investigated, one of the shots hit Mr Conlon in the head.

His friends rang 999 and an ambulance and gardaí were dispatched to the scene.

Sources said Mr Conlon was talking when paramedics arrived, but he lost consciousness soon after and his condition deteriorated. He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where doctors attempted to treat his injuries. Sources said he was fighting for his life.

The lone male stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested by gardaí. A search was conducted and the body of the dog was found nearby, with fatal injuries. The male was taken into custody for questioning.

A garda statement confirmed that they were investigating a serious shooting incident that happened at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght on Tuesday afternoon. It said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at 1pm.

The man was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for a maximum period of detention of 72 hours, excluding sleep breaks. The detention periods have been extended and detectives were expected to continue questioning.

Forensic, DNA, and ballistic examinations have been conducted. The results are awaited and will inform the investigation.

• Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.