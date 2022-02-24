Pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare

Pensioners could be asked to pay €5 an hour towards homecare under a new home support scheme, the ESRI has said in a Department of Health-commissioned review of funding options.

The review, published yesterday, examines a range of co-payment options that could support homecare in the way the Fair Deal supports nursing homes.

A homecare scheme was proposed in the Sláintecare report (2017) and included in the 2020 Programme for Government.

Age Action warned that unintended consequence could arise from charging people and they urged the Government to talk to older people before deciding how to fund homecare.

Public homecare is currently free with an option to pay for extra private hours. Under-65s can also be assessed for free home support, depending on need.

Among the options discussed by the ESRI is a flat-rate contribution of €5 per home support hour. They found this “would raise up to one-fifth of the total cost of the scheme”. However, they said this type of payment is regressive and falls more heavily on low-income people.

They found means-tested contributions protect pensioners on lower incomes, with the minimum or living wage potentially set as the threshold.

'User contributions... can be designed in a way as to protect those on lower incomes and with high care needs,' said Claire Keane, senior research officer with the ESRI.
Two kinds of ‘caps’ were considered: capping financial contributions to help control costs for people with high needs, and capping weekly hours for the scheme at 60. Taking the value of a person’s house into account was not considered, the report states.

The ESRI also advised a new data system will be required if co-payments are introduced to include needs, usage, and people’s means.

Claire Keane, senior research officer, said there will be increased demand on homecare. “While the expansion of current schemes could help tackle this it will come at an increased cost for the State,” she said. “User contributions, taking account of ability to pay and need, could help fund an expanded scheme and can be designed in a way as to protect those on lower incomes and with high care needs”.

Minister for mental health and older people Mary Butler said: “This research will form an important part of the evidence base for the development of a sustainable funding model for home support services in the context of our ageing population.”

Age Action said there was overwhelming support for homecare from older people contacting the organisation.

Age Action senior public affairs and policy specialist Nat O’Connor said while they are still studying the details, they welcome progress to a homecare scheme.

Nat O’Connor, Age Action’s senior public affairs and policy officer, says any such scheme must be rights-based and support people's choice to live independently.
“There is overwhelming support for homecare from older persons who contact Age Action on the topic,” he said.

He said the scheme must be rights-based, giving the choice to people of living independently for as long as possible. 

“The ESRI are correct that any major public scheme has to be sustainably funded,” he said. “But we would be concerned to make sure the funding model isn’t going to take away people’s capacity for independent living by taking too much of their money.”

He said means testing can be deeply problematic.

"They should talk to older people around the country, hit the road,” he said. 

We know two out of three of older persons are not on the internet, they need to go out and talk to people who are care-users or care-providers, to spouses. 

He cautioned charging could make people reluctant to apply for homecare, which can lead to worse health outcomes. “Charging fees is not necessarily going to lead to saving public money”.

Home and Community Care Ireland CEO Joseph Mulgrave said he broadly welcomed the review’s findings, but called for focus also on affordability of offering homecare in rural communities. “There is a big piece to be done which I think is missing around the rural care,” he said. “I think this is the start of the adult conversation we need to have about how we are going to fund care for over-18s who want to be cared at home.”

He urged consideration also of Australian homecare schemes which link funding per package to how remote a person’s home is.

More than 5,000 people are waiting for homecare packages, the HSE has said.

