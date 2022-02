Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from Wicklow.

Barbara Bracken, 50, has been missing from Bray since approximately 11.30am on Tuesday.

Gardaí and Barbara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Barbara is described as being approximately 5'8" in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Barbara's whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí concerned for welfare of Barbara Bracken, 50, who has been missing from Bray since approximately 11.30am on Tuesday, Feb 22