'It's still very raw': woman duped out of savings a decade ago still living cheque to cheque

'It's still very raw': woman duped out of savings a decade ago still living cheque to cheque

Bernie D'arcy, who was duped out of €25,000 a decade ago. Picture: Jennifer Shortt

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 03:00
Ann Murphy

A woman who was swindled out of €25,000 by her former boyfriend a decade ago says she is still living "cheque to cheque" because of the romance fraud.

Co Wexford woman Bernie D’arcy has spoken out about her experience as Netflix film The Tinder Swindler continues to rank highly in the most-watched films on the streaming service.

She was duped into investing her life’s savings of €25,000 into a car and car parts exporting business her boyfriend said he was setting up between Ireland and his home country of Nigeria.

She says: “It is still very raw, even though it happened years ago. 

“I am living cheque to cheque and would never get up to that much money again.

“I had the money and he took it. It is maddening to think that it is gone.” 

She also had to move from an apartment she loved to a much smaller one because she couldn't afford the rent.

And she said: “I was terrified to spend my wages in case I couldn’t pay my rent, even though I was paying less rent. He literally ruined me and he ruined my life.” 

The couple began a relationship in 2011 after meeting at work.

He told her he needed money for the business he was planning and asked her for €25,000.

She says: “I thought it sounded really good, like a good business, and that I would have money coming in from my investment into the business. I thought it would make life so much easier. Naively, I didn’t even ask how much money I would expect from it. I was going in with my eyes closed.” 

The couple travelled to Nigeria in September 2011, after the shipment of cars and car parts, and stayed with relatives of his.

While there, she asked her boyfriend about the shipment of cargo and was told that it had not arrived yet. However, she discovered from seeing an email on his phone that it had. However, he managed to persuade her that the shipment had not arrived and that he would have to remain in Nigeria while she returned home.

He promised to keep in touch with her after she returned. And while he did for a while, he eventually blocked her, after telling her several times of illnesses that prevented him returning to Ireland.

His boss told her that her boyfriend was married and had a family in Nigeria and had another girlfriend in Ireland, and had also swindled him out of money. Before travelling to Nigeria, he had been working in his spare time with a friend in a car dismantling business. The friend also told Bernie that he had also been defrauded by him.

She says she did not report the incident to gardaí, saying she felt she would not have been taken seriously because she had willingly given him her money.

Last year, the number of romance frauds reported to gardaí rose by 86%.

Read More

Organised crime gangs operating romance frauds 'like a business', warn gardaí  

More in this section

CC COVID SCENES Q&A: What restrictions end on Monday and what will happen Covid testing?
Cabinet sub-committee to plan country's handling of Covid for coming year, says Taoiseach Cabinet sub-committee to plan country's handling of Covid for coming year, says Taoiseach
New fund has potential to be catalyst in ending violence against women New fund has potential to be catalyst in ending violence against women
<p>Molly Joyce, acting executive director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust, told members that prison did not work as a deterrent for those involved in low-level crime. Picture: Julien Behal/PA</p>

Government has key role in preventing anti-social behaviour, Oireachtas committee told

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices