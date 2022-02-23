'It's still very raw': woman duped out of savings a decade ago still living cheque to cheque

A woman who was swindled out of €25,000 by her former boyfriend a decade ago says she is still living "cheque to cheque" because of the romance fraud.

Co Wexford woman Bernie D’arcy has spoken out about her experience as Netflix film The Tinder Swindler continues to rank highly in the most-watched films on the streaming service.

She was duped into investing her life’s savings of €25,000 into a car and car parts exporting business her boyfriend said he was setting up between Ireland and his home country of Nigeria.

She says: “It is still very raw, even though it happened years ago.

“I am living cheque to cheque and would never get up to that much money again.

“I had the money and he took it. It is maddening to think that it is gone.”

She also had to move from an apartment she loved to a much smaller one because she couldn't afford the rent.

And she said: “I was terrified to spend my wages in case I couldn’t pay my rent, even though I was paying less rent. He literally ruined me and he ruined my life.”

The couple began a relationship in 2011 after meeting at work.

He told her he needed money for the business he was planning and asked her for €25,000.

She says: “I thought it sounded really good, like a good business, and that I would have money coming in from my investment into the business. I thought it would make life so much easier. Naively, I didn’t even ask how much money I would expect from it. I was going in with my eyes closed.”

The couple travelled to Nigeria in September 2011, after the shipment of cars and car parts, and stayed with relatives of his.

While there, she asked her boyfriend about the shipment of cargo and was told that it had not arrived yet. However, she discovered from seeing an email on his phone that it had. However, he managed to persuade her that the shipment had not arrived and that he would have to remain in Nigeria while she returned home.

He promised to keep in touch with her after she returned. And while he did for a while, he eventually blocked her, after telling her several times of illnesses that prevented him returning to Ireland.

His boss told her that her boyfriend was married and had a family in Nigeria and had another girlfriend in Ireland, and had also swindled him out of money. Before travelling to Nigeria, he had been working in his spare time with a friend in a car dismantling business. The friend also told Bernie that he had also been defrauded by him.

She says she did not report the incident to gardaí, saying she felt she would not have been taken seriously because she had willingly given him her money.

Last year, the number of romance frauds reported to gardaí rose by 86%.