Families demand end to Stardust inquest delays 

There have been too many undue delays to the Stardust inquests process and the Government must address the issues to ensure they can get fully underway, victims' families have said.

The families attended a press conference in support of a bill that would allow for a jury to be selected for the Stardust inquests as it would in criminal cases.

New inquests were ordered in September 2019 into the deaths of the 48 people at the Stardust fire in Dublin in February 1981. Families of the victims have campaigned for decades for fresh inquiries into the deaths of their loved ones.

The inquests have yet to get formally underway, as the process has been hit with a number of delays.

So far, over €1.8m has been spent of the €8m allocated to the inquests. A new venue at the Rotunda Hospital was secured earlier this month, ahead of a contract running out at the previous venue at the RDS.

The jury bill will be debated in the Seanad tomorrow having been put forward by Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan.

She told the press conference she is proposing a “simple bill” that would mean how the jury is selected for the Stardust inquest mirrors what happens when a jury is selected for a criminal jury.

“This inquest could last four months, six months, or beyond to maybe even a year,” she said. “It’s critical there’s no delay in this.”

Antoinette Keegan, on behalf of the families, said they want it to go ahead as soon as possible.

“All the obstacles in our way will be removed,” she said. Ms Keegan was at the Stardust on the night of the fire and two of her sisters, Mary and Martina, died.

Ms Keegan also praised the support she and the other families have received in recent weeks as they continue their campaign.

“It’s been unbelievable,” she said. “From America, Canada, all over. People sending us their well wishes.” At Cabinet yesterday, it’s understood that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee recommended to colleagues that the Sinn Féin bill not be opposed.

The matter is due to be debated on Wednesday evening in the Seanad.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.