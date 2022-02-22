National Heat Study outlines urgent action needed to reach 2050 net-zero emissions goal 

A new report by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has shown that urgent action is needed to achieve net-zero emissions from the heating sector by 2050.

The National Heat Study revealed that heat-related carbon dioxide emissions represented 38% of energy related emissions in 2020.

The study is the most comprehensive assessment of the heat energy sector in Ireland ever undertaken and aims to help policy makers understand solutions to decarbonising heat and how to deploy them rapidly.

Ireland aims to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030, with the study stating that “an unprecedented ramp-up of effort” is needed if the heat sector is to deliver its share of the emissions cuts.

The study also says that no new fossil fuel appliances can be installed in buildings after 2035 if the 2050 goal is to be reached.

SEAI’s CEO William Walsh said: “The recent national retrofit announcement is a massive turning point for Government ambition and priorities in the sector.

“This National Heat Study will support the continued evolution of Ireland’s policy incentives for homes and business to focus on replacing fossil fuels in heating homes and industry.”

The study has highlighted the importance of having a timetable to phase out fossil fuels across all sectors as soon as possible.

Particularly, heating technologies used at a commercial scale such as heat pumps and district heating are considered key measures to drive down emissions.

Scenarios with the lowest cumulative CO2 emissions in the study sees significant and rapid uptake of heat pumps.

The study claims this type of heating is particularly suited to oil fuelled, detached homes that meet an optimal level of building fabric efficiency.

The installation of heat pump systems is considered a key measure to achieve the 2050 emissions goal in the residential sector under the National Retrofit Plan.

District heating

District heating is another technology that “offers significant potential in Ireland”, according to the study, which suggests as much as half of building heating in Ireland could be provided this way.

District heating systems involve the creation of a local-level heating grid which delivers low-carbon heat to residential, commercial, and public buildings.

The heat used in these systems can be supplied using waste heat from industry or electricity generation, geothermal sources or heat pumps.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said:

Reducing and ultimately removing fossil fuels in the heating of our homes, businesses and industries is central to achieving Ireland’s climate targets”.

“Ireland’s heat has the lowest percentage of renewable energy of any European country,” Mr Ryan added.

“From this low base, we can learn from other countries that are well on the way to achieving zero carbon heating.”

Mr Ryan said actions needed to meet the 2050 net zero emissions goal will be outlined in the 2022 Climate Action Plan, adding the SEAI study “is a key input to that work”.

The National Heat Study is published as a series of eight detailed technical reports and a separate summary report that highlights the key insights and next steps.