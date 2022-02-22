Taoiseach condemns 'chilling effect' of Russian incursion

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Russian incursion into Ukraine last night will have a “chilling effect” on small countries across Europe.

The EU could impose fresh economic sanctions on Russia as early as today on foot of its incursion into Ukraine, the Taoiseach and German Chancellor have said.

Speaking ahead of their first bilateral meeting in Berlin, both leaders were scathing in their condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s actions overnight but said they hoped a de-escalation of tensions was still possible.

Mr Martin said the unity of the European Union is its strength and there is a very clear unity of purpose between all of the EU member states in relation to this issue. “From from Ireland's perspective as a small, open democracy, we celebrate 100 years of broken democracy this year. The action taken yesterday evening by President Putin is unacceptable to us.

“All small states are entitled to their nationhood, to their freedom, and to their independence. And I think the statement creates a chilling effect for many smaller states across the European continent,” he said.

'Co-ordinated response'

“We stand by those principles of self-determination and sovereignty. And in that perspective, I believe that will be a coordinated response in relation to last evening's announcement, but also then we stand ready for even stronger responses in respect of any further actions will be coordinated mistakes,” he said.

Chancellor Scholz said the situation is serious and remains serious.

“The troops are there and none of us can tell at this point in time how things will evolve. So it is important that we react to what has happened immediately and that this happens quickly. And that the EU and the US and many others as well act together,” he said.

The Chancellor said it is very important that there is a collective response from the European Union and also close consultation with the United States.

“This is what we have prepared and what we are discussing now. It is about determined action that we will take now. These are actions which cannot be accepted,” he said.

“Over a long period of time, we have prepared for this situation. There are other sanctions that we can trigger if additional measures are taken,” he said.

Mr Martin and Chancellor Scholz are having a working lunch to discuss a wide range of issues including Brexit, Irish-German trade as well as the Ukraine crisis.

'Solidarity with Ukraine'

Mr Martin said the announcement by President Putin on Monday that Russia was recognising the separatist regions in Ukraine crosses a line as a flagrant violation of international law and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“It breaches the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, under which all members must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” he said.

“As I have said, together with our EU partners, Ireland stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The Chancellor and I discussed the EU’s response — which will be robust. I again, call on Russia to de-escalate, and to withdraw its military forces from the Ukrainian border,” he added.

Mr Martin also said that Ireland wants to see a strong and durable partnership between the EU and the UK in the future. For this to happen, existing agreements — including the Protocol — need to be implemented in good faith.

“Vice-President Šefčovič and the Commission continue to have my full support in the important work that they are doing towards securing that goal. I hope that the British Government will engage constructively with this work so that we can find pragmatic solutions to some of the issues that have arisen, within the framework of the Protocol,” he added.

The Taoiseach was greeted by Chancellor Scholz at the Bundestag with full military honours during which Amhran na Bhfionn was played by the army band.