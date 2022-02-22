Quarter of Euro 2028 games could be held on island of Ireland

Quarter of Euro 2028 games could be held on island of Ireland

Republic of Ireland supporter Peter Gannon from Harold’s Cross in Dublin, with fellow supporters at the Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin to celebrate the life of Jack Charlton on the day of his funeral in Newcastle, England. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 02:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The island of Ireland could host as many as a quarter of the games in football's Euro 2028 competition, the Government will be told today.

A memo for information on the joint bid to host the tournament by the FAI and the FAs of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales will be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday. 

Ministers will be told that between Ireland and Northern Ireland, 25% of the matches in the tournament would be held on the island.

It is understood that Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are pencilled in for the bid, but that no decision has been made as yet on whether Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork or any other stadium outside of the capital would be used. 

Government sources said the FAs of the five nations switched focus to hosting Euro 2028 after the sport's governing body was cool on their bid to host the Fifa World Cup in 2030. While Euro 2028 would see Ireland host fewer games overall if Uefa decides on it being a 32-team tournament, it would be a "substantial" number, sources said.

While some feasibility work had been done on the 2030 bid in Ireland, sources said this would transition over to the new bid with ease. The bid is largely seen as being led by the UK, with Ireland as a partner as there is seen to be an appetite for hosting.

Read More

Official: Republic of Ireland and UK neighbours to bid for Euro 2028 finals

More in this section

Covid Test 20,186 Covid cases confirmed since Friday as booster jabs to be offered to 12 to 15 year-olds 
Ovarian cancer study Irish hospitals see surge in complications following cosmetic procedures abroad
Govt has 'given up' on family homelessness and taken step back on child mental health Govt has 'given up' on family homelessness and taken step back on child mental health
Euro 2028FootballOrganisation: FAI
<p>Last year, the Pension Commission report said that the pension age should rise to 67 by 2031 and then to 68 by 2039. File photo: iStock</p>

'Difficult decisions' to be made around State Pension - Humphreys

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices