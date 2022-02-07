Official: Republic of Ireland and UK neighbours to bid for Euro 2028 finals

'We believe Ireland and the UK can offer football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for teams and fans'
FANZONE: Irish supporters at the World Cup Qualifier against Portugal last November. 

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 10:01
John Fallon

THE FAI have this morning confirmed their plans to enter a bid with their counterparts in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host the Euro 2028 Championships.

The decision was reached on the back of a major feasibility study which included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. 

The move ends speculation that the unions planned to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

In a statement issued this morning, the FAI confirmed that "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. 

"On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

"We believe the Republic of Ireland and the UK can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans."

We continue to collaborate with our Government Partners of Ireland and the UK about the next steps.

More follows later

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

