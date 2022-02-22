Committee reprimands minister for failure to release Future of Media report

The head of the Oireachtas media committee has written to Media Minister Catherine Martin to reprimand her for not releasing a report on the future of Irish media more than six months after she received it.

The report on the Future of Media Commission was received by Ms Martin and the Taoiseach in October last year but is not expected to be published before it is considered by Cabinet.

Committee chair Niamh Smyth, a Fianna Fáil TD, in her letter to Ms Martin outlined the committee’s “disappointment” that the report has yet to be published, and also that “the committee has not been supplied with any significant detail in relation to the contents of this report”.

The report has been subject to a number of media reports in recent weeks, something Ms Smyth attributed to leaks from Government. Ms Smyth’s letter followed the urging from Sinn Féin TD and committee member Imelda Munster for action to be taken.

“We are working in a vacuum and we should be furnished with it [the report] as soon as possible,” Ms Munster said.

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that the report had been subject to a significant delay due to a major battle having emerged in Government as to how public service broadcasters are to be funded, with several of the future of media report’s recommendations being considered for rejection.

Licence fee

That report confirmed that the existing TV licence — a system recently described by RTE as being “utterly broken” — is to be replaced by a wider media levy, one which would seek to direct funding to local and national print media.

The Department of Finance’s preferred approach to such funding is that it be sourced from a levy and not directly from the Exchequer. This is a problematic approach for Government, given the current cost of living crisis which last week led to the introduction of a €500m package targeted at easing those pressures.

In her letter, Ms Smyth referred to those “leaks” as representing a matter of “grave concern”, given the report’s contents and recommendations “are being debated in this manner without the committee being permitted to gain insight” as to their nature.

She emphasised the “huge importance” of the work of the commission and underlined the committee’s desire for an update on the progress made towards the report’s publication, together with “at the minimum” an updated timeline indicative of when its publication might be expected.

Plans for the implementation of the commission’s report were initially supposed to go to Cabinet before Christmas. At present, its publication is not expected before mid-March at the earliest.

The primary obstacle to moving away from the current TV licence regime is believed to be Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is unconvinced that a new levy will be sufficient to sustain both the likes of RTÉ and the national and local media without recourse to Exchequer funding.

The licence fee has for years been criticised by RTÉ due to its incompatibility with the modern era of streaming and on-demand programming. While the State broadcaster made a profit of €7m in 2020, most of that was attributable to cost-cutting measures it had implemented.

The broadcaster’s director-general Dee Forbes told the Public Accounts Committee on January 20 that licence fee evasion reached more than 15% in 2020, leading to a loss of “over €30m” in funding.