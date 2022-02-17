Man arrested following armed robbery in Dublin

Gardaí in Pearse Street have arrested a man following an armed robbery on Grafton Street, Dublin. Picture Denis Minihane.

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 10:54
Maeve Lee

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a business on Grafton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardaí said they arrested a man following the armed robbery which occurred at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday.

A man entered the premises armed with a weapon and threatened staff members. He left on foot with a number of items from the premises.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested a man in his early 40's and located a number of items that were stolen from the premises.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he is currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

