Weather warnings may be upgraded as Storm Eunice moves across Ireland

Met Éireann has said that weather warnings may be upgraded in some counties as Storm Eunice makes its way across Ireland.

Storm Eunice is expected to track over the country tonight, bringing severe and potentially damaging winds, gusting up to 130km/h.

Along with strong wind, heavy rain, sleet and snow are also expected.

A Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning is currently in place entire country from 1am tonight and there have been warnings that mass power outages and coastal flooding are possible as a result of the stormy conditions.

The Status Yellow weather warning is currently in place until 3pm Friday.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Wexford will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 5am to 11am tomorrow morning.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Gerry Murphy, a meteorologist at Met Éireann said there is a possibility that warnings will be upgraded in some counties.

However, he said that the storm will be 'short and sharp' and should have passed by Friday afternoon.

"The storm itself will be gone by Friday afternoon. Beyond that then it'll be windy and showery," he said.

Mr Murphy said the southwest of the country will start to see winds pick up early on tonight.

Then throughout the night, further rain, sleet and snow will spread across the country.

"The snow will be mainly over the northern half of the country - with the most significant falls of snow over Connacht and Ulster," he said.

The wind will turn very strong overnight, particularly along the south and the west coast, according to Mr Murphy.

"Then those very strong winds will turn to a north-westerly direction, and it'll become extremely strong right across the country tomorrow morning."