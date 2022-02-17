‘3G’ family holidays becoming increasingly popular after pandemic 

The popularity of holidays involving three generations of the same family is on the increase in Ireland following the pandemic, a survey found (Credit Clayton Hotels/PA)

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 06:38
David Young, PA

The popularity of holidays involving three generations of the same family is on the increase in Ireland following the pandemic, new research indicates.

After lockdowns and restrictions forced extended families to stay apart for long periods, more people are planning so-called “3G” holidays in 2022 and beyond, according to a survey.

The poll of 1,000 prospective holidaymakers in Ireland found that two-thirds (66%) expected to see an increase in multigenerational trips in the coming years.

Three out of five people (58%) said the pandemic has made them value family time more, with around the same number (57%) planning a 3G trip in the next five years – and 37% of respondents have already booked one.

Overall, 95% of those surveyed viewed multigenerational holidays as beneficial.

Multigenerational holidays are increasing in popularity, according to the survey (Clayton Hotels/PA)

Travel writer Fionn Davenport said the research shows a shift in how people view holidays.

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it is to cherish our families and the time we get to spend with them,” he said.

“This is clearly related to the experience of the last two years.

It’s all about staying connected with our families and getting out there to explore what’s on offer, booking a trip that everyone can enjoy in 2022.

The survey was commissioned by the Dalata Hotel Group, which owns Clayton and Maldron hotels, and was carried out online by Opinion Matters.

Dalata Hotel Group marketing communications manager Karen Halpin said: “It was interesting to read that over 31% of Irish people were desperate to make up for lost time by seeing family more in 2022, and fantastic to see that over 37% have already made plans to do so.”

Survey: Treatment of loved ones in nursing homes during lockdown

