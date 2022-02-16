Irish women in shock after shark attack at Sydney beach

Irish women present at a beach in Sydney where a shark attack were "shocked" to hear the shark alarm raised.

Niamh Griffin from Galway and her friends were enjoying their first day since coming out of isolation, and decided to go for a swim on Coogee beach.

The 25-year-old had just come out of the water with friends at the time of the attack in which a swimmer was killed by the shark — the first fatal unprovoked shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

“We went to use the bathrooms before sitting on the beach, Maeve was telling me this is the area they film Bondi Rescue on and told me they put flags up and sound alarms when there’s a shark in the water.

She had only said it and this massive alarm came on so loud all over the beach, it was mad.

“I turned to her and said ‘is that the shark alarm?’ and she wasn’t sure and neither were the rest of our friends,” she said.

Lifeguards told people on the beach and in the water to “get out for your own safety”.

As people continued to go into the water and many people at the top of the bay didn’t get out of the water, lifeguards warned the shark alarm was raised and urged everyone to get out of the water.

“The incident was way up from where we were, but apparently it’s frequent for the shark alarm to be raised. Considering there has been no fatal shark attack in Sydney for almost 60 years, I think people did not think it was so serious straightaway.

“The whole thing was a bit mad — they sent out jet skis from surrounding beaches to help with the search for the body.

“I was cautious about going into the water in the first place not even about sharks but whatever else is in there. I was in the water earlier that afternoon with Clair, I would definitely be so cautious about going back in again.”

The women were not aware someone had been fatally injured until they arrived back at their home.

“We were all shocked when we heard the news, we have no internet data so when we reached the house, one of the girls got a call from a family member asking us if we had heard about the Sydney shark attack.

“When we realised it happened close to where we were, we were shocked, it’s a bit surreal. My thoughts are with the swimmer who was attacked and their family, it is a truly tragic incident.”

Coogee beach: 'When we realised it happened close to where we were, we were shocked, it’s a bit surreal.' Picture: Niamh Griffin

Emergency services were called to Buchan Point in Malabar, off Little Bay Beach, about 4.35pm on Wednesday.

Marine police crews and surf lifesavers scoured the scene, according to a New South Wales police statement, and “located human remains in the water.”

A NSW ambulance spokesperson said by the time crews arrived they were unable to help the swimmer.

“Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do,” they said.

The MP for the state electorate of Maroubra Michael Daley said he was shocked and saddened by the swimmer’s death.

“The community is just shocked by this horrific incident,” he said. “Our thoughts go out to the family involved. This is a beautiful community. The coast is our life around here.”