Swimmer dies after being attacked by a shark off Sydney’s Little Bay Beach

A swimmer has died from “catastrophic injuries” after being attacked by a shark off a beach in Sydney’s southeast.

Emergency services were called to Buchan Point in Malabar, off Little Bay Beach, about 4.35pm on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.

Marine police crews and surf lifesavers scoured the scene, according to a New South Wales police statement, and “located human remains in the water”. The death is the first fatal unprovoked shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

A NSW ambulance spokesperson said by the time crews arrived they were unable to help the swimmer. “Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do,” they said.

A witness told Guardian Australia the swimmer had been “mauled” by the shark and their blood had coloured the surrounding water red.

Another witness, who had been fishing off nearby rocks at the time, told the ABC the swimmer was wearing a wetsuit and was dragged under the surf by a large shark with the attack lasting several seconds.

“When he went down there were so many splashes,” the man told the ABC. “It was terrible, I am shaking. I keep vomiting, it’s very upsetting.”

Waterloo resident James, 27, arrived at the beach shortly before 5.30pm. Helicopters were circling above the cliffs but people were still swimming.

“Everyone was looking around, trying to work out what was going on,” he said. “There were still people in the water. I’m never getting in again – no way.” Little Bay Beach was closed as officers continued to search the area. NSW police said they were investigating the death and liaising with the Department of Primary Industry (DPI). A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The mayor of Randwick council, Dylan Parker, said he was “absolutely shocked” by the attack. “Our community adores our coast. To lose someone like this is chilling to the core,” Parker said.

The MP for the state electorate of Maroubra, Michael Daley, was at Little Bay on Wednesday evening.

He said he was shocked and saddened by the swimmer’s death. He had travelled to the beach from parliament when the news broke.

“The community is just shocked by this horrific incident,” he said. “Our thoughts go out to the family involved. This is a beautiful community. The coast is our life around here.” Swimmers were turned away from the beach on Wednesday evening as police and the DPI continued searching the water. Two helicopters, three jet skis and a boat were used to search the bay until dusk.

“DPI extends sincere condolences to the family and friends and first responders at this tragic time,” a department spokesperson said.

“DPI will continue to work with NSW police and SLS NSW to monitor the area and provide any technical advice and resources if required, including deploying Smart drumlines in the area.” Police will resume the search with divers at sunrise on Thursday.

All beaches in the Randwick council area – including nearby Maroubra Beach – will be closed for 24 hours. The decision was made by the council and Surf Life Saving NSW.

Beaches farther south could also be closed with a decision to be made overnight.

The last fatality from a shark bite in Sydney was in 1963 with the person recorded as “standing in the water”, according to Taronga’s Australian Shark Incident Database.

The last fatality of a person swimming, was in Sydney harbour in 1955, a spokesperson for the database said. Both attacks involved bull sharks.

The most recent fatality nationally was in Western Australia in November 2021. Last year there were three unprovoked shark fatalities across the country down from seven in 2020.

Also on Wednesday, a tagged bull shark was detected at Bondi Beach north of Little Bay.

There are 51 shark nets running from Newcastle north of Sydney to Wollongong south of the NSW capital.

The nets do not stretch from one end of a beach to the other and are not designed to create a total barrier – rather they are meant to deter sharks from establishing territories, the DPI states on its website.

Critics say the nets are old technology that catch too many non-target animals. The latest annual report on the NSW nets found 40 of the 375 animals found dead or alive in the mesh were target species: white, bull and tiger sharks.

It was more common to find southern eagle rays (95), smooth hammerheads (60) and bronze whalers (38). While most rays were released alive the vast majority of other animals caught were dead by the time they were found.

NSW also has 35 smart drumlines fixed with monitors that alert fisheries contractors when a shark is hooked – in theory allowing them to arrive and release the sharks.