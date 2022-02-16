HSPC launches new Covid-19 data hub for cases, deaths and outbreaks

Dr John Cuddihy, the HSPC's interim director says the new dashboard will provide data on the coronavirus situation in a dynamic and timely manner

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Greg Murphy

The HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has launched a new Covid-19 data hub to provide the latest figures relating to cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ireland.

Dr John Cuddihy, the HSPC's interim director says the new dashboard will provide data on the coronavirus situation in a dynamic and timely manner.

The Epidemiology of Covid-19 Data Hub, a collaboration between the HSPC and University College Cork (UCC) will feature data published Monday to Friday.

The data will be updated every day at around 4pm, with outbreak data available from 4pm every Tuesday.

"As we move into the next phase of the pandemic, people really want to continue to see detailed information about COVID-19, how it is affecting their communities, and those around the country as a whole," Dr Cuddihy said. 

"The new...data hub will be useful for a wide audience currently accessing HPSC COVID-19 data and offers regularly updated data at county and national level."

While the HSPC's data hub will have the latest information on Covid-19 outbreaks and cases, the data hub hosted by Gov.ie (found here) will continue to host information such as vaccination data, testing numbers and current hospital and ICU admissions.

The Epidemiology of Covid-19 Data Hub can be accessed at this link.

