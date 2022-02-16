Department of Health hit by Legionnaires outbreak

The shower room in the Department of Health has been infected with Legionnaires Disease, a severe type of pneumonia caused by breathing airborne bacteria linked to stagnant water.

Specialist contractors have now been called in to clean up the room, a spokeswoman for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed.

The building, on Baggot Street in Dublin, is the former headquarters for Bank of Ireland. It is now owned by Larry Goodman’s Remley Developments who lease it to the OPW, and the health department in turn are a sub-tenant of the OPW.

“The OPW was notified by the landlord of Miesian Plaza that a positive sample of Legionella was detected in the shower area of Miesian Plaza during routine maintenance,” the spokeswoman said.

“The area in question is part of the landlord’s responsibility and he has advised the OPW that specialist contractors have carried out all works required to address this issue.”

She said they are “not aware of any issues” caused for Department of Health staff by the outbreak. A spokeswoman for the department said: “We have no responsibility in addressing the issues raised, but have kept staff informed at all times.”

It is understood a memo was sent to all staff last week alerting them to the outbreak. It is believed the outbreak is linked to stagnant water in the showers, left there during the pandemic when most people were working from home.

The legionella bacteria can be found in many types of water systems. They multiply in warm and stagnant water in showers, spa pools and other water systems, and the infection is spread through the air from the water.

People can become infected when they breathe in aerosols that have been contaminated with Legionella bacteria, according to the HPSC (health protection surveillance centre). It can be fatal if untreated. There were just eight cases in Ireland last year, compared to 24 in 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic.

The building and its lease to the OPW have been the subject of scrutiny at the Public Accounts Committee due to an overpayment in rent linked to incorrect measurements of the premises. This had cost the State €1.4m by November, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said.