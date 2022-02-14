Gardaí appeal for information into 2008 murder of Andrew Burns

Gardaí appeal for information into 2008 murder of Andrew Burns

Forensic officers at the scene in Co Donegal (Paul Faith/PA)

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 12:50
Cate McCurry, PA

Gardai investigating the murder of Andrew Burns have renewed their appeal for information.

Mr Burns, 27, was murdered at Donnyloop in Castlefin, Co Donegal, on February 12, 2008.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was later found on a road close to Donnyloop Church. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

One person has been convicted of his murder and is serving a life sentence.

However, gardaí say they believe that a number of people were involved.

Andrew Burns was murdered in 2008 (Paul Faith/PA)

They said Mr Burns’ family continued to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: “An Garda Siochana in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

“In particular their friends, family members and partners.

“It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

“An Garda Siochana is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have.”

Gardaí said they are grateful for all the witnesses who have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, but it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact.

Information will be treated in the strictest confidence, gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Ashling Murphy death Over €14,500 raised for Women’s Aid after murder of Ashling Murphy
Former Ireland rugby prop Mike Ross to face a survival challenge for charity Former Ireland rugby prop Mike Ross to face a survival challenge for charity
Laughing gas ban Doctors warn of emerging public health issue from recreational use of laughing gas
MurderAppealPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will see mean speeds of between 65 and 80km/h with damaging gusts of 100 and 130km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Orange and Yellow weather warnings issued as strong winds expected

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices