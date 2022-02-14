Animal charity issues Valentine's appeal for new homes for cute collie 'couple'

One of the country’s leading animal charities has appealed for a new home for a pair of dogs who have been in its care since late 2020.

Collie crossbreeds Finn, 2, and Willow, 1, were taken into the Dogs Trust shelter separately, but they have since become the best of friends.

Willow and her two siblings were found abandoned in a bucket in Meath in November 2020.

Finn also had a difficult start in life, having been found abandoned and taken in by Dogs Trust when he was a very young puppy.

The charity says Finn is quite sensitive, but that his bond with his ‘girlfriend’ Willow has helped both dogs overcome their fears.

Despite the charity’s best efforts to get them noticed on social media, the duo are still waiting to be brought to their forever home.

"Willow and Finn are fearful, but together they bring out the best in each other,” said head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland Ciara Murran.

“They are what we call ‘UnderDogs’, dogs that will need that extra time, love, and care to settle into a home.”

Despite their difficult starts in life, Finn and Willow have helped support each other. Picture: Fran Veale

Ms Murran said the charity’s Valentine’s Day wish is that “someone’s heart is big enough to love and adopt these two very special dogs”.

“They are such loving dogs who just need time and space to feel comfortable before showering you with gratitude and love,” said Dogs Trust assistant operations manager Sandra Ruddell.

As both Finn and Willow are fearful of certain noises, Ms Ruddell says the charity is hoping to rehome them somewhere quiet with a secure back garden.

“We have lots of UnderDogs, just like Finn and Willow, who are looking for their perfect home too.

"It can be challenging at times, but so rewarding to see a dog who was previously scared, overcome their fear, and start to let their personality shine through.

“If you think you might be able to offer a home to a long-term dog, please contact us,” she added.