Cost of living: Multimillion euro package may not offer the relief many people need

An multimillion euro package to tackle the cost of living is set to be announced by government this evening.

A cabinet sub-committee is making final edits to the package at a meeting beginning at 4pm this afternoon, before a full announcement by government leaders afterward.

A doubling of the proposed energy credit is set to be the centrepiece of the Government’s cost-of-living package, to be agreed on Thursday.

Once an additional VAT waiver is included, the credit will be worth €227, senior Government sources have indicated.

The Government has been examining ways to temporarily waive the costs imposed by the State on the public, including so-called nuisance costs.

Waiving of hospital fees, and reducing the cost of public transport has also been considered.

Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform Michael McGrath indicated that a number of announcements made in October's budget would be brought forward and implemented sooner. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

However, whatever the package, it won't meet the full needs of struggling families, the minister for public expenditure has admitted.

Michael McGrath has warned that the Government must be "careful" in how public money is spent and this will be balanced against the reality that people are under pressure.

"We do recognise that the current inflationary cycle that we are in won't last forever," he said. "The forecast is that it will ease in the months ahead.

"We don't want to end up chasing and ultimately driving inflation to a higher level and that is the advice that we are receiving from an economic perspective," Mr McGrath said.

"So what we will see today are a small number of measures that can be implemented quickly that will provide some relief to people — perhaps not as much as people would like or as much as many people would need."

Mr McGrath indicated that a number of announcements made in October's budget would be brought forward and implemented sooner.

He cited the 50% fare reduction for young people using public transport, a €10 increase to the working family payment, €200 rise in Susi grants, and increases in the back to school clothing and footwear allowance.

Pearse Doherty: Government simply 'doesn't get it'

Opposition parties have rounded on the Government, claiming measures to help ease the rising cost of living will "only scratch the surface".

Last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a substantial package was being prepared to help ease the burden for everyone.

Confirming the energy credit, he said there would be a universal element that would benefit all households and targeted elements for those most in need.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar admitted that no measure that the Government announces later today will be enough to ease the burden on families and individuals.

However, he hit out at those on the opposition benches, claiming their press releases are "already written" ahead of any announcement.

"Promises are cheap, promises are easy and the public are more and more seeing through them," Mr Varadkar told his political opponents.

Sinn Féin deputy Dáil leader Pearse Doherty said that households are now cutting the amount of essential heating the use and food they buy and said the Government simply "doesn't get it".

He called on the Government to bring forward a targeted cost of living cash payment of €200 for those on salaries of €30,000 or less and a €100 payment for individuals on incomes of between €30,000 to €60,000.

"We need to get money into people's hands now, for some they will use it to meet their gas and electricity bills, for others it will be a fill of oil and for others it will be ensuring that they have enough diesel in their cars so that they can get to work."

Mr Doherty also called for a ban on rent increases for the next three years and the cancellation of the planned increase in carbon taxes from May.

Government accused of engaging in 'Bertienomics'

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that inflation is hurting people in their pocket.

"A lot of people are really squeezed and some people are having to make very hard decisions about what they spend their money on, whether it's energy, fuel or groceries.

"The Government gets that, the Government understands that," he said.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said Mr Varadkar was "engaged in Bertienomics".

He said the €450m package due to be announced by the Government is a "drop in the ocean" when it comes to addressing the rising costs faced by families.

Solidarity PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett called for an immediate rent freeze to help tenants.

He said a living wage also must be introduced to help low-paid workers.