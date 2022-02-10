Former minister claims families can save up to €1,000 if they 'shop around'

An independent TD has urged families who are struggling with rising bills to "shop around" for the best offers.

Denis Naughten claimed families could save up to €1,000 if they look around for offers on their electricity, phone, broadband, tv and health insurance.

According to the former minister, switching electricity provider could save up to €148 on an average annual family bill.

Customers could save up to €300 on their mobile phone plan if they haven't shopped around in a while and reduce their health insurance plan by between €500-€1,000 depending on their policy, he claimed.

Speaking to Midwest Radio, Mr Naughten said it has never been easier for people to seek out the best deals with a number of price comparison sites available.

His comments come just days after the junior finance minister apologised for saying that people worried about the cost of living should "shop around" instead of complaining.

Speaking on RTÉ's Drivetime on Monday, Seán Fleming said: “It takes effort to shop and switch and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money.

"Rather than just complaining and asking 'what the Government is going to do for me' you could actually have a serious impact on your own finances but it involves people having to do some work themselves.

Mr Fleming clarified the complaining reference was in relation to opposition TDs, whom he said did not offer any practical suggestions to people.

The Government has accepted budget moves to tackle inflation haven't worked and a new suite of measures will be announced this evening.

"Instead of people complaining, because you’ve listed two or three opposition TDs who have complained, I'm saying it would be more practical and give people suggestions. If you move around you can get better prices and that’s in our own hands," he said.

He later apologised for his remarks in a statement saying: "I did not intend to imply people shouldn’t complain about the cost of living, that wasn’t my intention and for that I apologise.

"I was urging people to also shop around for best value, in addition to the measures being taken by the Government."

The Government is set to announce a a package of measures aimed at easing the cost of living this evening.

It is expected they will include an increase in the electricity grant to each household, potentially doubling it to 200 euro.

Other measures will look at fuel allowance and will be more targeted at people who need the most help.

Ministers have said any intervention will need to be once off - meaning social welfare increases and tax cuts are unlikely.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has called for new cash payments to be given to people.

Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty said everyone earning under €30,000 a year should get a €200 payment, with everyone earning between €30,000 and €60,000 getting €100.