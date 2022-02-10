Family of Sligo pensioner fighting for life after 'frenzied attack' appeal for information

The family of a Sligo pensioner who remains on life support after he was seriously assaulted during a home burglary last month have appealed to the public for information on the brutal attack.

Tom Niland, 73, was watching television in his home on the N59 in Skreen on the evening of January 18 when he was seriously assaulted by three intruders, who stole a small sum of money.

Mr Niland’s cousin Michael Walsh described the incident as “a frenzied attack”, adding that “any information at all could be crucial”.

The relative has also criticised how gardaí cannot trace the location of Mr Niland's phone, which was stolen in the attack.

The culprits left Mr Niland with serious injuries to his eye socket and head as well as multiple broken ribs.

Described as “a big physical man”, Mr Niland managed to crawl from his home and alert passing motorists along the N59, which is the main route between Sligo and Ballina.

Gardaí were then alerted by his neighbours and Mr Niland was transferred to Sligo University Hospital, where his condition deteriorated and he is now on life support.

“I went to see him last night,” said Mr Walsh told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne. “There’s no change. There’s no real hope at the moment.”

Investigating gardaí have said "no stone will be left unturned" in the investigation into the assault, though no arrests have yet been made.

Checkpoints and door-to-door enquiries yielded some information into the assault, while hours of CCTV footage was recovered and the scene was forensically analysed.

However, Mr Walsh said it was “incredibly frustrating” that gardaí were precluded from using technology to locate his cousin’s mobile phone which was stolen during the burglary.

“It seems there is nothing they can do [because of a European Court ruling]. These people are predators on society,” he said.

Mr Walsh said he couldn’t understand how in the 21st century gardaí were being prevented from using this technology unless there was a threat of terrorism.

“It was an attack on the people of the country,” he said of the assault.

Gardaí are also appealing for any one who noticed any activity by persons or vehicles which drew their attention, in the wider N59 Skreen locality to contact gardaí with that information. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Walsh thanked members of the local and wider community who had supported the family in the wake of the attack.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has given assurances that gardaí would be given every resource to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Government was robustly defending the case in Europe about use of technology to access mobile phones”, Mr McGrath said.

“People have a right to feel safe in their own homes. I understand their frustration. We are working hard to ensure the best outcome.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/ Ballina Road), in the Skreen area, on Tuesday January 18 between 4pm-8pm, who may have dash cam or any other video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any one who noticed any activity by persons or vehicles which drew their attention, in the wider N59 Skreen locality to contact gardaí with that information.

"If you have any information on this callous and cowardly crime please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."