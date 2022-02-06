Pensioner on life support following home burglary 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to provide information on "a vicious and cowardly aggravated burglary and assault" in Sligo which has left a man in his 70s in a critical condition.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning at Sligo Garda Station, Superintendent Mandy Gaynor said "no stone will be left unturned" in the investigation into the assault.

At approximately 7pm, Tuesday January 18, three masked men forced their way into a private house on the N59 in Skreen, Sligo.

Thomas Niland (Tom), a 73-year-old bachelor and the sole occupant of the house, was watching TV when he answered a knock to his front door.

Supt Gaynor said Tom was "immediately and viciously assaulted and a small sum of money was stolen".

The culprits left Tom with serious head and upper body injuries, though he managed to crawl from his home and alert passing motorists along the N59 which is the main route between Sligo and Ballina.

Gardaí were then alerted by his neighbors and Tom was transferred to Sligo University Hospital, where his condition "has deteriorated significantly" according to Supt Gaynor.

Tom is now in a critical condition and on life support.

"It is believed that the attackers arrived in a car, which reversed into the driveway of Tom’s house," Supt Gaynor added.

"It is not known at this time, if any person remained in the car during the course of the attack."

The incident happened at a private house on the N59, Skreen, Sligo on January 18 at 7pm.

A Garda family liaison officer was appointed to Tom’s family immediately after the incident and An Garda Síochána continues to support his family at this time.

A large-scale criminal investigation was launched with an incident room was established at Sligo Garda station the same day as the incident and a Senior Investigating Officer appointed along with a team of experienced detectives and gardai.

A number of checkpoints and house to house enquiries in the area yielded some information shortly after the incident.

Gardai have recovered hours of CCTV footage, taken a number of statements and developed a number of lines of enquiry to date including forensic analysis of the scene by Scenes of Crime Officers supported by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

"An Garda Síochána continue and will continue investigating all the circumstances relating to this aggravated burglary during which Tom was assaulted. No stone will be left unturned," said Supt Gaynor.

"Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this vicious and cowardly aggravated burglary and assault on Tom to contact us immediately."

Gardaí are appealing to every person who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/ Ballina Road), in the Skreen area, on Tuesday January 18 between 4pm – 8pm, who may have dashcam or any other video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any person, who noticed any activity by persons or vehicles which drew their attention, in the wider N59 Skreen locality to contact gardaí with that information, "whether you think it is related to this investigation or not".

Speaking today Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, Sligo Garda Station appealed: "There are people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home.

"Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to justice."

If you have any information on this callous and cowardly crime please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."