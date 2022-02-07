Patients' body wants accountability for health service failings

Irish Patients Association spokesman, Stephen McMahon has called for patients’ experiences to be more central to any follow-up on problems.
Picture: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland.

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 14:04
Niamh Griffin

Apologies for failings in healthcare aren't being backed up with accountability, the Irish Patients’ Association has told the Health Minister.

In an open letter, sent to Stephen Donnelly over the weekend, the advocates warn recent scandals are “examples of poor systems design which appears to be nobody’s child” including a report into children’s mental health services and hospital overcrowding.

“This may not be an oversight, as when systems are poorly configured and governed, then it is hard to bring accountability to bear,” the IPA wrote. “We’re tired of the well-meant apologies, surprise, and occasional outrage — with little overall progress.” 

The letter specifically criticiSed the “Groundhog Day of apologies and expressions of shock by both political and health care leaders” following the publication of the Maskey report into failings at South Kerry child and adolescent mental health services.

The IPA said media interviews given by HSE executives including its chief executive Paul Reid on the report were not reassuring.

The minister should ensure “individual accountability for systems design and performance”, the letter urges.

The letter, signed by IPA chairman Stephen McMahon, calls for patients’ experiences to be more central to any follow-up on problems.

“You are aware of our long-standing view on the need for management to be regulated like medical and allied health professionals,” the letter states.

“Patients everywhere in Ireland deserve better, much better," Mr McMahon said adding that patients can play an important role in bringing real reform to our health services.

Referring to “catastrophic cases”, the letter calls on Mr Donnelly to reassure families.

Paul Reid accepts HSE 'missed opportunities' to intervene in Kerry scandal

