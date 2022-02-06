Man, 20s, in critical condition following Ballymun collision 

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 21:24

A man in his late 20s is in a critical condition following a collision in Dublin.

The collision occurred at approximately 4.30pm when a motorcycle and a car collided on the slip road from Ballymun heading onto the M50 southbound.

The man, the motorcyclist, was removed from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 30s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are currently at scene conducting a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place and the road remains closed at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users, either from the M50 or the Slip Road, at Ballymun who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station at 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

