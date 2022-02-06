Man, 50s, dies following collision between car and motorbike in Cork

A man in his 50s has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Cork.
The man, the driver of the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision that occurred in the village of Ballineen shortly before 2pm.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí said that no other injuries have been reported as a result of this collision.
A statement revealed that the R586 road between Bandon and Bantry is currently closed in Ballineen as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Anyone who was travelling on the R586 – the main road between Bandon and Bantry – this afternoon and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.