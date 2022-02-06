Long Covid: Parents exposing kids to virus without knowing the risk, expert warns

Children who have mild Covid-19 are still at risk of developing Long Covid and structured supports are needed for their families, an expert has warned.

Case numbers among children under the age of four continue to rise, with 10,041 new cases identified in this age category, and 18,308 cases in the 5-12 age bracket, according to the latest official figures.

Dr Liqa ur Rehman, a senior neonatology registrar with the SAOLTA hospital group, said he is seeing cases daily now, but there is a lack of awareness of the real risks of Long Covid for children.

In January, he treated a number of newborn babies for Covid-19 and said they usually caught the virus from symptomatic adults visiting the babies’ parents.

Not over

“There is a lot of supporting data which shows that mild Covid doesn’t mean you are okay,” he said, adding these young patients can “absolutely” develop Long Covid — symptoms that can last for months after the infection is gone.

“In the last few weeks since the restrictions lifted, there is a narrative that Omicron is mild, and this is all over now,” he said.

“People have this idea about herd immunity, that they can avoid vaccination for their children and just let them get the virus.”

Dr Rehman said Long Covid symptoms in some children include persistent cough, dizziness, headaches, migraines, fatigue, diarrhoea or fast heart rate.

He said children are still developing, and labelling Omicron as “a cold” is misleading when the risks are not yet known.

“You have to reassure the parents, but you don’t have an answer for them about how long this will continue or what they need to do,” he said.

Dr Rehman said he is aware from talking with colleagues in other children’s units this is becoming less unusual.

“This needs to be addressed, there should be a support group. Society should realise that it’s not a mild medical illness, and you shouldn’t expose your children,” he said.

“Many get over it, out of them a lot get Long Covid symptoms, and a very few get odd presentations. This needs to be highlighted.”

He urged parents to consider vaccination for their eligible children.

“It is well-established now that vaccination prevents Long Covid symptoms as well as the serious symptoms,” he said.

Model Care

In June, the HSE published a draft ‘model of care’ for Long Covid, with a projected cost of €6.6 million.

This will cover seven clinics for people immediately after a Covid infection, and six clinics for Long Covid, as well as an epidemiological study of the syndrome.

Each clinic will be led by an infectious diseases consultant with a team to include nurse specialists, and staff from psychology and psychiatry.

A spokeswoman said the HSE is continuing to work on “implementing and resourcing” the service, including recruitment.

“It is important to advise that patients currently experiencing symptoms of post-acute and long Covid are being managed by both general practitioners and hospital consultants across the country,” she said.