'Funded care' needed for thousands of people getting long Covid every week

The Government should provide “funded care” for people with long Covid, according to a group of scientists and academics.

The Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) has said that between 3,500 to 7,000 people a week who are diagnosed with the virus will have longer-term symptoms of Covid-19.

It cites that since December 1, there have been more than 580,000 cases of the virus, stating that even though case numbers are falling there are still around 10,000 a day being reported.

“Credible estimates are that between 500 and 1,000 of these people will have longer-term symptoms, what is called long Covid, that is 3,500 to 7,000 people every week,” said the advocacy group.

The ISAG has warned that high case numbers will continue to put pressure on the hospitals and health care system.

The decision “to rely on a vaccine only strategy” has led to the current situation, the group added.

The scientists are calling on the Government to introduce “a vaccines-plus strategy” to ensure the risk of a spike in cases and further restrictions are minimised.

It has said the Government should continue to promote working from home where possible, provide CO2 monitors in all school classrooms and all indoor public venues and establish and regulate air hygiene standards in all commercial, educational and workplaces.

It is also calling for high-quality masks to be used in indoor public places and workplaces.

It has called on the Government to continue to offer supports, including:

Full ‘wrap-around’ support to all people required to isolate, and adequate sick pay for those who are unwell with Covid.

Provide funded care for people with long Covid.

Provide free or affordable digital connectivity for all and ensure the availability of laptops for every student and school pupil.

Continue the current levels of economic support for affected businesses.

It added that the Government should stress the need to reduce the number of unnecessary social contacts to minimise the spread of the virus.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen by 10% in the past week.

Some 581 people are currently receiving treatment, compared to 649 seven days ago.

67 Covid patients are in intensive care, which is down just one over the same period.