Greyhound deaths at racetracks rise by almost a third

The number of greyhounds dying at Irish racetracks rose by 29% in 2021 to their highest levels to date.

Some 154 dogs were killed at official Greyhound Racing Ireland sanctioned events last year, up from 119 in 2019, the last full year of racing prior to the onset of Covid-19.

The 154 deaths represent the highest toll seen at official racing events in Ireland since Greyhound Racing Ireland, the body with responsibility for the sport, began recording such statistics in July 2014.

The previous highest figure was 139 deaths in 2016. There were also 197 other recorded injuries at tracks over the 12 month period.

Commenting on the figures, released to RISE TD Paul Murphy in response to a parliamentary question, Katie Corcoran of Greyhound Awareness Cork said the racing industry is “all bark and no bite when it comes to welfare”.

Figures disputed

She claims the “true figure” for greyhound injury and death at tracks will be “much higher” given the statistics do not include figures for deaths and injuries at either official or unofficial sales trials which take place across the country.

Greyhound Racing Ireland CEO Dearbhla O’Brien said the 351 injuries represent 0.4% of the 91,949 dogs racing last year, and that greyhound welfare is “the number one priority and focus” for her organisation.

She said that the collation of information from trials began last November.

Of the tracks detailed in the data, Mullingar had the highest number of fatalities by a distance with 20, followed by Shelbourne Park in Dublin with 15 and Enniscorthy and Tralee with 13.

Cork’s two tracks at Youghal and Curraheen Park saw 7 and 12 deaths over the year respectively.

Of the 154 deaths, 147 resulted after the animal in question was euthanised by a veterinarian. The other 7 are listed as being “racing fatalities”.

More than half of the deaths, 82 or 53%, resulted from injuries to the dog’s hock joint - found on the back leg below the knee. Ms Corcoran remarked that such injuries are generally “treatable”. A further 29% of fatalities resulted from other leg injuries.