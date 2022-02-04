The Mick Clifford Podcast: Finola Cassidy - Thalidomide survivors' quest for justice 60 years on

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Finola Cassidy - Thalidomide survivors' quest for justice 60 years on

Finola Cassidy is one of about forty Thalidomide survivors still seeking a state apology. Picture: James Horan/Photocall Ireland

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 07:25
Mick Clifford

Just over sixty years ago, the morning sickness drug Thalidomide was withdrawn from the market when it was discovered that it was causing major foetal damage in the expectant mothers to whom it had been prescribed. 

Tens of thousands of mothers across Europe miscarried and at least another 5,000 babies were born without limbs, with limbs foreshortened and other serious medical issues. 

In Ireland, the drug remained on the market for nine months after it was withdrawn by its German maker. 

Today there are about forty Thalidomide survivors and they are still seeking a state apology. 

Finola Cassidy is one such survivor and spokesperson for the Irish Thalidomide Association.

Read More

Mick Clifford Podcast: Aoife Moore on how Bloody Sunday shaped whole communities

More in this section

Missing Sligo man may be in Dublin/Wicklow area Missing Sligo man may be in Dublin/Wicklow area
Sean O’Rourke wants to return to RTÉ after 'traumatic' Golfgate trial Sean O’Rourke wants to return to RTÉ after 'traumatic' Golfgate trial
Early Stormont election must be called – Mary Lou McDonald Early Stormont election must be called – Mary Lou McDonald
Thalidomide#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick Clifford
<p>The forecaster says we can expect icy stretches tomorrow morning.</p>

Met Éireann issues overnight snow and ice warning

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices