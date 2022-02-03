Pictures: Defence Forces monitor Russian, US, French and UK warships off south coast

The Defence Forces have said a number of foreign warships have been monitored operating in Irish controlled waters in recent days.

It comes ahead of Russian naval exercises due to begin on Tuesday.

The Air Corps' Airbus CASA CN235 maritime patrol aircraft and the LE Samuel Beckett of the Irish Naval Service observed United States, Russian and French vessels both outside and inside Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The observations were carried out as part of the “Maritime, Defence and Security Operations”, the Defence Forces said.

The Air Corps also monitored RAF Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft flying to the southeast of the Irish EEZ.

Irish territorial waters extend 12 miles from the coast and the vessels were operating outside of this jurisdiction in international waters, in accordance with maritime law.

The Defence Forces spokesperson concluded: “There is no restriction on warships operating on the High Seas inside and outside of Exclusive Economic Zones.”

Irish Air Corps personnel monitoring inside Airbus CASA CN235 maritime patrol aircraft

On Tuesday, a British naval warship began monitoring two Russian naval vessels making their way through the English Channel.

The French military said on Monday that it had monitored two Russian ships, the Soobrazitelniy and the Stoykiy, and had now handed over the responsibility to Britain's HMS Argyll, a Type 23 frigate, and the US Navy’s USS Roosevelt.

The Soobrazitelniy is a “Slava Class Guided Missile Cruiser” which was seen with a helicopter on its deck, and the Stoikiy, a corvette armed with anti-submarine torpedoes.

The US Navy’s USS Roosevelt, a destroyer equipped with two helicopters, was also observed by the Defence Forces.

Tass, Russia’s state news agency, reported on January 24 that the two Russian vessels had left Kaliningrad to conduct “combat exercises”.

