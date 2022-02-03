Coveney insists no decision on closure of barracks after Ryan's 'outrageous' tweet

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said there has been no Government decision to close Dublin’s only operational Army barracks – but did confirm that a feasibility study is to be conducted on using the land for housing.

He was responding to criticism over a video tweet sent by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan a week ago announcing the Government is “looking at developing” Cathal Brugha Barracks for affordable housing.

Mr Ryan said the land is "needed for housing” but accepted the Army needs a new barracks, with the best modern facilities.

A good day for Dublin--I've been campaigning for years for the Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines to be used for public and affordable housing. A feasibility study will now take place to bring 1,000 high quality homes to the area. pic.twitter.com/RPAVogB35e — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) January 26, 2022

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin told the Seanad the tweet was “outrageous” and had shocked not only the soldiers in the barracks but the entire Defence community. The senator called for an apology.

Responding, Mr Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the tweet had received significant media attention and that he was mindful of the “impact of the coverage” had on the personnel of the barracks and their families.

“In that context, I want to make it very clear that no decision has been taken by the Government on Defence Forces' operations at Cathal Brugha Barracks,” he said.

He said the barracks in south Dublin is the “only operational barracks” in the capital as Mckee Barracks is an administrative centre and does not have capacity for the 1,000 personnel currently serving in Cathal Brugha.

He said the barracks is in a “pivotal location” and senior military advisers have made it clear that its location is “vital” for a number of reasons, which he couldn’t detail for operational and security reasons.

But he said some reasons were obvious, such as proximity to key Government buildings and national critical infrastructure, and the ability to assist the Gardaí and other civil agencies “in the event of a terrorist attack or other security emergencies”.

He said that an Ordnance Disposal Team (bomb squad) operates there 24/7 as does the permanent Armed Response Unit, which are on immediate notice to deploy if required.

However, he pointed out the barracks provides a significant land bank and that the Department of Defence had secured funding from the Department of Taoiseach under the Housing for All fund to engage consultants to undertake a cost-benefit analysis and feasibility study into the possible relocation of Cathal Brugha Barracks.

He said this will be an “exploratory exercise” and that the Department and the Defence Forces are drawing up a tender proposal for the market in the “coming weeks”. "There is no decision to relocate," he said.

"Rather, it is intended to fully assess over the course of the coming months the implications of such a move and the feasibility and practicalities around that”. He said the process should take 9-12 months and representative associations will be kept appraised.

Mr Coveney also said he hopes the report of the Commission on the Defence Forces will be launched next week.