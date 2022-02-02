Halting Brexit agri-food checks at North's ports 'effectively a breach of international law'

The halting of Brexit agri-food checks at ports in the North is "effectively a breach of international law", Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

It comes after Stormont's agriculture minister Edwin Poots ordered that the checks, which are required under the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, be stopped.

Mr Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Brexit-related agri-food checks, said he had ordered his permanent secretary to stop them at midnight on Wednesday, after he received legal advice.

Describing the move as "really unhelpful", Mr Coveney said it was "far more about politics" and officials would be keeping a close eye on developments.

'Very serious matter'

Speaking in the Seanad on Wednesday evening, he said: "To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty would be a very serious matter indeed, it's essentially playing politics with legal obligations, and I certainly hope it doesn't happen as threatened and described."

He stressed that the protocol is part of an international agreement that was negotiated and ratified by the UK and the EU.

"If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea… that is effectively a breach of international law," said Mr Coveney.

Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill branded Mr Poots' actions a "stunt".

"This stunt is an attempt by the DUP to unlawfully interfere with domestic and international law," she said in a tweet.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said people are tired of "grandstanding and instability" over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Announcing his decision at Stormont, Mr Poots said: “I have taken legal advice in relation to my position from senior counsel. Earlier today I received that legal advice."

The former DUP leader said this advice concluded that he has the authority to direct the checks to cease in the absence of executive approval.

“I have now issued a formal instruction to my permanent secretary to halt all checks that were not in place on December 31, 2020, from midnight tonight.

“I will prepare a paper for executive consideration in the near future to seek agreement on a way forward," he said.