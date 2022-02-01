'Wellington boots supplied': Local pub helping 'lonely hearts farmer' to find wife

'Wellington boots supplied': Local pub helping 'lonely hearts farmer' to find wife

Paddy Swan, owner of Swans Pub in Curragha, Co Meath, who is on a mission to bring back the art of the chat-up at the bar. Picture: Louise Walsh Lonely hearts

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 11:50
Louise Walsh

Love is in the air at a Co Meath pub, which is helping to find a wife for a local farmer who has frontage and 40 milking cows.

The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha is aiming to get singles back mingling at the bar again, like pre-Covid times.

Owner Paddy Swan said he posted the sign after a bit of banter in the rural pub from a few farmers who are in the market for love but are not on social media dating sites.

"A local man asked us for help getting a date for St Valentine's Day so we're doing the best for him, as only we know-how," said Mr Swan.

"Unfortunately the farmer still lives with his mammy, but sure there are ways and means around that," he laughed 

The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha. Picture: Louise Walsh
The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha. Picture: Louise Walsh

The sign reads: "Lonely hearts farmer. I have road frontage, 40 milking cows, Living with Mammy. Seeks wife 20-60ish.

"The wife-to-be must be a Meath supporter, Willing to cook and clean, Must be able to muck out and handle a bull. Drive a tractor fla-hout. Wellington boots supplied free of charge. Leave details behind the bar."

Mr Swan said now that the bar is fully reopened again, the days of chatting up women or men are back on.

"Maybe it's the live music or the old-time waltzing out the back, but we are one of probably the few places left where you don't have to go on the likes of Tinder for a date.

"There are plenty of single, eligible farmers around here who are back in action again and only ready and willing to polish their chat-up lines and get the sexual tension heating up again at the bar counter.

"We have had great reaction in a few hours from a lot of young women – so who knows, we may even put a matchmaker in place by Valentine's Day."

More in this section

Woman (60s) dies following accident on farm in Co Laois Woman (60s) dies following accident on farm in Co Laois
Performers and crew of The Lion King subjected to 'vile' racist abuse on way home from Dublin show Performers and crew of The Lion King subjected to 'vile' racist abuse on way home from Dublin show
Coronavirus - Sun Jul 19, 2020 Some prisoners in Northern Ireland subjected to 'effective solitary confinement' - report 
Lonely HeartsPlace: Meath
<p> A crash exercise to test the response of Shannon Airport and emergency agencies took place last year. A transatlantic cargo flight made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this morning.</p>

Flight makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport after fire alarm activated

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices