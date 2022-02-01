'Wellington boots supplied': Local pub helping 'lonely hearts farmer' to find wife

Love is in the air at a Co Meath pub, which is helping to find a wife for a local farmer who has frontage and 40 milking cows.

The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha is aiming to get singles back mingling at the bar again, like pre-Covid times.

Owner Paddy Swan said he posted the sign after a bit of banter in the rural pub from a few farmers who are in the market for love but are not on social media dating sites.

"A local man asked us for help getting a date for St Valentine's Day so we're doing the best for him, as only we know-how," said Mr Swan.

"Unfortunately the farmer still lives with his mammy, but sure there are ways and means around that," he laughed

The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha. Picture: Louise Walsh

The sign reads: "Lonely hearts farmer. I have road frontage, 40 milking cows, Living with Mammy. Seeks wife 20-60ish.

"The wife-to-be must be a Meath supporter, Willing to cook and clean, Must be able to muck out and handle a bull. Drive a tractor fla-hout. Wellington boots supplied free of charge. Leave details behind the bar."

Mr Swan said now that the bar is fully reopened again, the days of chatting up women or men are back on.

"Maybe it's the live music or the old-time waltzing out the back, but we are one of probably the few places left where you don't have to go on the likes of Tinder for a date.

"There are plenty of single, eligible farmers around here who are back in action again and only ready and willing to polish their chat-up lines and get the sexual tension heating up again at the bar counter.

"We have had great reaction in a few hours from a lot of young women – so who knows, we may even put a matchmaker in place by Valentine's Day."