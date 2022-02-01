Cork and Kerry children missing out on mental health treatment in 'postcode lottery' 

Almost half of the children waiting more than a year for critical mental health treatment are in the Cork/Kerry region, it has emerged.

The number waiting for care nationally has shot up from 2,384 in August to 3,357 now, according to the latest HSE figures. Of that total, 682, or 20%, are in the Cork/Kerry region.

The data shows 221 children waiting more than one year nationally up from 170 in August. Of the new total, 97 are in the Cork Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs).

Camhs South Kerry hit the headlines last week when it emerged hundreds of children had been exposed to the risk of significant harm. On the back of that report, the Mental Health Commission has now said the inspector of Mental Health Services will conduct an independent review of Camhs in the State.

It said what happened in Kerry showed “catastrophic failure of oversight, supervision and accountability underpinned by failings of governance at local, regional and national level".

Other areas of Munster also have long waiting lists. There are 299 children waiting across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary, including 74 for over a year.

Camhs across south Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny has 326 children waiting including 13 for one year or more.

“It is extremely worrying,” said Dr Maeve Doyle, child and adolescent psychiatrist, and director of external affairs and policy with the College of Psychiatry.

I would be very worried about the impact on children and families. If they are waiting that length on a list, they would go from maybe being routine to becoming more urgent and more severe.”

Parents should be “aggrieved” at uneven access to treatment, she said, adding: “nobody should be deprived of services because of a postcode lottery”.

No child is waiting longer than 39 weeks for Camhs across Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and there are 119 on this list.

Dr Boyle said long lists raise questions about the need for managers to close lists for the safety of the children.

“There does need to be root and branch review of management and accountability processes,” she said.

The data was released to Labour TD Seán Sherlock. “These are not numbers, they are individuals waiting for help," he said.

"We have to make sure we have as much resources as are needed directed to early intervention and Camhs to assist these families.”

In a note released with the figures, the HSE said differences in waiting times between areas are linked to recruitment challenges.