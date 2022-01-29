Russia will not carry out naval exercises off Cork coast

Russia will not carry out its naval exercises off the Irish coast, the Minister of Defence has confirmed.

Simon Coveney this evening confirmed that he has received assurances from his Russian counterpart, confirming the controversial drills will not go ahead within Ireland's exclusive economic zone, having been planned to take place approximately 240km off the Cork coast.

"This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defence of Russia, to request a reconsideration of naval exercises off the Irish coast.

"This evening I received a letter confirming the Russian exercises will be relocated outside of Ireland’s EEZ. I welcome this response," Mr Coveney said.

This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defence of Russia, to request a reconsideration of naval exercises off the Irish coast. This evening I received a letter confirming the Russian exercises will be relocated outside of Ireland’s EEZ. I welcome this response. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2022

Mr Coveney said he had been in regular contact with the Russian ambassador to Ireland over the last week and that his job was to ensure that there was government to government contact at the highest levels and through the appropriate channels on this issue.

He said he wrote to his Russian counterpart, Army General Sergey Shoygu, in recent days outlining the Irish state‘s concerns in relation to the live-fire naval exercises in Ireland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) - the first exercises by a foreign military in at least 20-years that have required an Irish maritime warning - particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

He said he also outlined the state‘s concerns around the impact the exercises could have on Irish fishing grounds and on marine ecology and asked that the Russian navy consider postponing or relocating the exercises.

He said he was delighted to get a positive response from his Russian counterpart this afternoon confirming that the naval drills would be relocated outside Ireland’s EEZ.

It is not yet known where the exercises will take place but Mr Courtney said that is now a matter for the Russians.

“This is a good result for diplomacy” he said.

The Russian artillery drills were due to take place at the start of February in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s EEZ.

During the week, Russian warships made their way to Ireland where they were expected to run naval drills for five days.

Irish fishers planned to peacefully disrupt Russia's naval plans as they wanted to protect biodiversity and marine life.