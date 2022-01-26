Covid hospitalisations drop by almost 30% in two weeks

Covid hospitalisations drop by almost 30% in two weeks

There are currently 725, as of Monday night, with the disease compared to 997 on the same day two weeks ago.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 07:12
Greg Murphy

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 27% in the last two weeks.

There are currently 725, as of Monday night, with the disease compared to 997 on the same day two weeks ago.

The five-day moving average of Covid cases has also decreased by 37% over the past week and is now under 9,500.

Infectious diseases consultant in Beaumont Hospital, Eoghan de Barra, says the hospital figure is declining quickly.

He said: "Even these numbers over-represent the severity of it because the majority of those patients happily are fully vaccinated and are not particularly sick with Covid itself.

"So I think there's going to be a long tail to hospitalised numbers but the key thing again will be just how sick they are with Covid."

Read More

Paediatrican criticises slow pace of vaccine rollout for children 

More in this section

Brexit DUP minister seeks Stormont Executive approval for continuing Northern Ireland Protocol checks
Women of Honour group rejects ‘shameful’ Defence Forces review Women of Honour group rejects ‘shameful’ Defence Forces review
Russia Missile Irish fishers vow to protest as Russia tests missiles off Cork coast
#COVID-19
<p>The bank's latest quarterly outlook is nonetheless its most upbeat since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, and confirms the Irish economy is recovering rapidly.</p>

Central Bank on lookout for unjustified 'damaging wage increases'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices