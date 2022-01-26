Covid hospitalisations drop by almost 30% in two weeks

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 27% in the last two weeks.
There are currently 725, as of Monday night, with the disease compared to 997 on the same day two weeks ago.
The five-day moving average of Covid cases has also decreased by 37% over the past week and is now under 9,500.
Infectious diseases consultant in Beaumont Hospital, Eoghan de Barra, says the hospital figure is declining quickly.
He said: "Even these numbers over-represent the severity of it because the majority of those patients happily are fully vaccinated and are not particularly sick with Covid itself.
"So I think there's going to be a long tail to hospitalised numbers but the key thing again will be just how sick they are with Covid."