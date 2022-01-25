Limerick recorded worst overcrowding any hospital has seen since TrolleyWatch started counting

The INMO has called the overcrowding at UHL “extremely concerning” 
There are currently 97 patients in UHL without a bed, according to the INMO’s TrolleyWatch figures. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 11:40
Caitlín Griffin

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today recorded the highest number of patients without beds in any Irish hospital since the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) began compiling trolley figures.

There are currently 97 patients in UHL without a bed, according to the organisation’s TrolleyWatch figures.

The INMO has called on the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) to investigate the overcrowding at UHL, saying their trolley numbers are “extremely concerning”. 

“Time and time again, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland,” said Mary Fogarty, INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations.

Ms Fogarty said despite major investment in capacity at the hospital, “it is making no dent in the consistent overcrowding problem in the hospital”. 

Overcrowding adds stress for staff and worsens patient care. It is high-risk in normal times, but even more so during a pandemic.

“The INMO is once again calling on Hiqa to urgently investigate the overcrowding issue in the hospital and make recommendations,” she said.

Ms Fogarty added that both staff and patients at UHL deserve better conditions and people in the wider community of Limerick “need to be assured that the long-standing issues at UHL will be resolved”.

