€2.1m worth of cocaine seized in the space of three days 

Gardai have seized more than €2.1m worth of cocaine in the space of three days.

Officers involved in operations targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.4m on Saturday.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted with personnel from the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureaum and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.

A vehicle was stopped in Dublin Port and a refrigerated unit was searched.

Laddie the Customs Dog located 20kgs of Cocaine concealed within the unit.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences and held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

It comes just days after an estimated €740,000 of drugs was seized by Revenue Customs at Dublin Airport in a separate incident.

Gardaí arrested two people after approximately 8.5kg of suspected cocaine and two litres of liquid cocaine was found on Thursday.

The drugs were found after a man and a woman were stopped by Revenue Customs and a search of their luggage was conducted.

The pair were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.