€2.1m worth of cocaine seized in the space of three days 

Cocaine with an estimated value of €1.4m seized following an operation at Dublin Port.

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 11:47
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardai have seized more than €2.1m worth of cocaine in the space of three days.

Officers involved in operations targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.4m on Saturday.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted with personnel from the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureaum and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.

A vehicle was stopped in Dublin Port and a refrigerated unit was searched.

Laddie the Customs Dog located 20kgs of Cocaine concealed within the unit.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences and held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

It comes just days after an estimated €740,000 of drugs was seized by Revenue Customs at Dublin Airport in a separate incident.

Gardaí arrested two people after approximately 8.5kg of suspected cocaine and two litres of liquid cocaine was found on Thursday.

The drugs were found after a man and a woman were stopped by Revenue Customs and a search of their luggage was conducted.

The pair were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Brazilian man and female escort in court over €740k cocaine haul at Dublin Airport 

Pro ice hockey player and yoga teacher are caretakers of Kerry's Great Blasket Island
Two pedestrians seriously injured following separate collisions in Dublin
Dublin rally hears calls for Government intervention to 'save' Moore Street
