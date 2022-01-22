Sharp drop in dentists on medical card holder scheme 

The number of dentists operating on a scheme for medical card holders continues to fall, with just under 100 dental practices leaving the scheme in the second half of 2021.

Newly released figures show just 1,151 dentists registered with the scheme in December. Last May, there were 1,247 dentists on it. In 2015, there were 1,847 dental practices on the scheme.

Under the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS), adult medical card holders can access a range of dental services and treatments such as an examination, two fillings in each calendar year and extractions as necessary.

However, the number of dentists registered has accelerated during the pandemic.

Now dentists say the “failed” scheme for medical card holders must be replaced by a “fundamentally new approach” as it is not viable for many to remain on it.

Figures released to Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall show that in West Cork, 27 dental practices offer the scheme, with 30 for North Cork and 24 in Kerry.

Clare has just 17 on the scheme, Sligo/Leitrim has 12, Roscommon 11 and Meath 10.

“In communities which rely heavily on the scheme, adequate provision of DTTS is vital. Without it, cost will remain a barrier to accessing care, resulting in more complex and costly interventions down the line,” she said.

The HSE said continuing efforts” are being made to provide dental services to medical card holders.

“Where the HSE is notified that a patient is having difficulties in accessing dental services, assistance is offered in helping them access a dentist by way of providing a contractor list,” it said.

“The HSE is working closely with the Department of Health to address difficulties currently being faced by medical card holders in accessing treatment. Negotiations between the Department of Health and the Irish Dental Association are ongoing and will hopefully increase the retention of dentists participating in the DTSS.”