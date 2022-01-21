Holohan told Government there is 'no longer a public health rationale' to keep restrictions  

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told the Government that the current situation with Covid-19 allowed “for a fundamental change in the management of Covid-19”, paving the way for the lifting of most restrictions in Ireland.

In the most recent letter from the CMO, Dr Holohan said that Nphet was of the view that “there is no longer a public health rationale for the majority of public health measures that are currently in place”.

Nphet’s recommendations were taken up by Government, with the Taoiseach addressing the nation tonight to outline how most restrictions would now cease from 6am tomorrow morning.

While the burden on acute hospital care was described as “significant”, hospital numbers are either falling or remaining stable. The numbers in ICU are also “relatively stable”, the CMO said. He said:

The level of infection and force of infection in the population are past a peak and declining rapidly, and the demand for hospital treatment of more severe infection is also starting to decline.

The evidence from Omicron shows that serious adverse outcomes and mortality were “much less than expected” in this wave, with the protection from vaccinations and the reduced virulence of this variant playing a role.

Even if case numbers increase with the lifting of restrictions, “it is less likely that this will result in high levels of serious disease or an unsustainable demand on healthcare”.

Nphet recommended a phased approach to the easing of measures “while continuing to maintain a strong focus on personal protective behaviours based on individual and sectoral risk assessments over the coming period”.

Sector-specific measures

In lifting the restrictions, Nphet advised that sector-specific measures to ensure a safe environment are encouraged, ensuring that contact tracing and testing remain at a high capacity and the strengthening of capacity in the health system.

As well as lifting the limits on hospitality, events, and Covid pass requirements, Nphet also said there was no longer any public health reasons to curtail health services such as community day services or limiting visiting in health care facilities, including nursing homes.

However, the letter also stressed the pandemic is “not over” and that Ireland must still be ready to respond to new variants or surges of the virus:

Therefore, we cannot fully rule out the reintroduction of measures in the future and we must continue to ensure our response is agile and flexible, with an ability to pivot rapidly and respond to any emerging threat.

He added that the new phase of the pandemic should see a focus on core priorities of protecting the most vulnerable to the severe impacts of Covid-19, and protect health, education, and childcare services, while also monitoring the impact of Long Covid.

Dr Holohan said Nphet would meet again to discuss the situation on February 17.