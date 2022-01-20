Covid-19: Further 10,571 cases confirmed with 896 in hospital and 90 in ICU

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 10,571 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland; 5,523 PCR-confirmed cases, as well as 5,048 positive antigen tests logged through the HSE portal.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 910, which is a reduction of 14 since yesterday.

Of those being treated in hospital, the number of people in intensive care units remains unchanged at 90.

Europe remains the region worst hit by Covid-19, with the highest number of deaths despite falling case numbers in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

There were 18.7m new cases found last week globally, according to the WHO, and 8.2m (or 44%) were in Europe. Almost all regions reported increasing cases, except for countries in Africa which saw a 27% decrease compared to the week before.

The country can look forward to an earlier than expected lifting of Covid restrictions, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin has signalled that the original restrictions, including the 8pm hospitality closing time, which were due to stay in place until the end of the month, will be brought forward to next week.

"The situation is positive. We have come through Omicron better than we might have expected prior to Christmas."

However, Mr Martin has warned that there could be "another chapter" in Covid and measures such as mask-wearing will remain in place for some time.