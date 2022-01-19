Winner of record-breaking €19.06m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

One Mayo punter became the winner of the largest-ever in the history of the game after matching six numbers in the January 15 draw.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 07:33
Steven Heaney

The winner of last Saturday’s record-breaking €19.06m lotto jackpot has made contact with lotto officials to begin the process of claiming their winnings.

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold at Laura’s XL on Hopkin’s Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Speaking at today’s announcement, shop owner Laura Scriney spoke of the excitement she felt on receiving the news the ticket had been won in her shop.

"The entire county really has been buzzing with chatter about the Lotto jackpot since the weekend with everyone wondering where exactly the winning ticket was sold. 

"When I heard that our store was the lucky location, I was in a complete state of shock," she said.

"I knew that it was a Castlebar shop but finding out was completely overwhelming! 

Ms Scriney said she had only been in business since 2019.

"Saturday night was such a huge draw and one that’s been the talk of the town for the week now so we are absolutely over the moon to have played a part in this. The winner truly is the luckiest player in Ireland now and we wish them all the very best with their win."

One Mayo punter became the winner of the largest-ever in the history of the game after matching six numbers in the January 15 draw.

The game's ‘Will be Won’ mechanism, introduced ahead of last weekend’s monumental draw, was therefore not required on Saturday night due to the player having matched all numbers.  

The mechanism had been introduced to ensure a winner, following an unprecedented period of 62 draws without an overall winner.

Under new rules, future lotto jackpots can remain capped for a maximum of five draws.

If the fifth draw does not produce a winner, the entire top prize will flow down to the next winning prize tier.

Last weekend's winning numbers were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, and 4 0. The bonus number was 23.

A further 149 players also took home €36,687 each after matching five numbers and the bonus number. 

Place: Mayo Place: Castlebar
